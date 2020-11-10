MOEF Recruitment 2020 for LDC, MTS, DEO, Scientist, Legal Assistant, RO, RA and Technical Officer Across India, Download Notification @www.moef.gov.in

MOEF Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has invited applications for recruitment to the post of UDC, MTS, LDC, DEO, Technical Officer (TO), Research Officer (RO), Research Assistant (RA), Research Investigator (RI), Scientist and Legal Assistant at Integrated Regional Offices across the country. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before the last date.
Important Dates
- Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat - 19 November 2020
- Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir - 15 Novmber 2020
- Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP) - 19 November 2020
- Hyderabad, Telangana - 17 November 2020
- Kolkata, West Bengal - 17 November 2020
- Vijayawada - 18 November 2020
- Guwahati, Assam - 17 November 2020
- Raipur, Madhya Pradesh - 10 November 2020
MOEF Vacancy Details
- Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat - 6 Posts
- Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir - 6 Posts
- Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP) - 5 Posts
- Hyderabad, Telangana - 7 Posts
- Kolkata, West Bengal - 5 Posts
- Vijayawada - 7 Posts
- Guwahati, Assam - 7 Posts
- Raipur, Madhya Pradesh - 6 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for MOEF LDC, MTS, DEO, Scientist, RO, RA and Technical Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Upper Division Clerk/Lower Division Clerk (UDC/LDC): 12th Class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University with typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on computer
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training pass certificate from a recognised Institute.
- Legal Assistant - Bachelor of Law/Masters of Law from Recognized University
- Technical Officer (TO) / Research Investigator (RI) - Master's degree in Statistics or Operations Research or Forestry or Economics (With Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Mathematics(with Statistics) or Agriculture (with Statistics) or two years Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management from a recognized Institute/University. Two years experience
- Research Officer (RO) / Research Assistant(RA) - Master's degree in Environmental Sciences/ Earth Sciences/ Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry/ Bio-Technology or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Environmental Sciences/ Bio-Technology from a recognized University/ Institute. Experience of 1 to 3 years in collection and analysis of data on Environmental Sciences as well and good knowledge of M.S. Office.
- Scientist D - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering with 7 years of experience.
- Scientist C - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine with 3 years of experience OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering
Candidate’s can check the detailed region-wise qualification through the pdf links below
How to apply for MOEF Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date.
Download MOEF Notification: