MOEF Recruitment 2020 for LDC, MTS, DEO, Scientist, Legal Assistant, RO, RA and Technical Officer Across India, Download Notification @www.moef.gov.in

MOEF Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has invited applications for recruitment to the post of UDC, MTS, LDC, DEO, Technical Officer (TO), Research Officer (RO), Research Assistant (RA), Research Investigator (RI), Scientist and Legal Assistant at Integrated Regional Offices across the country. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat - 19 November 2020

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir - 15 Novmber 2020

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP) - 19 November 2020

Hyderabad, Telangana - 17 November 2020

Kolkata, West Bengal - 17 November 2020

Vijayawada - 18 November 2020

Guwahati, Assam - 17 November 2020

Raipur, Madhya Pradesh - 10 November 2020

MOEF Vacancy Details

Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat - 6 Posts

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir - 6 Posts

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP) - 5 Posts

Hyderabad, Telangana - 7 Posts

Kolkata, West Bengal - 5 Posts

Vijayawada - 7 Posts

Guwahati, Assam - 7 Posts

Raipur, Madhya Pradesh - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MOEF LDC, MTS, DEO, Scientist, RO, RA and Technical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Upper Division Clerk/Lower Division Clerk (UDC/LDC): 12th Class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University with typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on computer

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training pass certificate from a recognised Institute.

Legal Assistant - Bachelor of Law/Masters of Law from Recognized University

Technical Officer (TO) / Research Investigator (RI) - Master's degree in Statistics or Operations Research or Forestry or Economics (With Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Mathematics(with Statistics) or Agriculture (with Statistics) or two years Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management from a recognized Institute/University. Two years experience

Research Officer (RO) / Research Assistant(RA) - Master's degree in Environmental Sciences/ Earth Sciences/ Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry/ Bio-Technology or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Environmental Sciences/ Bio-Technology from a recognized University/ Institute. Experience of 1 to 3 years in collection and analysis of data on Environmental Sciences as well and good knowledge of M.S. Office.

Scientist D - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering with 7 years of experience.

Scientist C - Master's Degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science; or Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or Technology; or Bachelors' Degree in Medicine with 3 years of experience OR Doctorate in Natural Science or Agricultural Science or Technology or Engineering

Candidate’s can check the detailed region-wise qualification through the pdf links below

How to apply for MOEF Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date.

Download MOEF Notification:

Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP)

Hyderabad, Telangana

Kolkata, West Bengal

Vijayawada

Guwahati, Assam

Raipur, Madhya Pradesh