MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020: 34 Vacancies Notified, Online Application Commences from 21 November @moef.gov.in

MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MOEF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 December 2020.
Advertisement Number: 01/02/2020-P.III
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 20 December 2020
MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Scientist - 34 Posts
MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- 50 Years for the post of Scientist ‘G’
- 45 years for the post of Scientist ‘E’
- 40 years for the post of Scientist ‘D’
- 35 years for the post of Scientist ‘C’ and Scientist ‘B’
Age limit is relaxable for SC/ST and other categories as per the extant Government Rules on the subject.
MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Scientist ‘G’ - Level-14 Rs. 1,44,200- 2,18,200
- Scientist ‘E’ - level-13 Rs.1,23,100-2,15,900
- Scientist ‘D’ - level-12 Rs.78,800-2,09,200
- Scientist ‘C’ - level-11 Rs.67,700- 2,08,700
- Scientist ‘B’ - level-10 Rs.56,100-1,77,500
Download MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 21 November 2020 to 20 December 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
