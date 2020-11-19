MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020: 34 Vacancies Notified, Online Application Commences from 21 November @moef.gov.in

MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MOEF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 December 2020.

Nov 19, 2020 17:57 IST
MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020
Advertisement Number: 01/02/2020-P.III

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 December 2020

MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Scientist - 34 Posts

MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • 50 Years for the post of Scientist ‘G’
  • 45 years for the post of Scientist ‘E’
  • 40 years for the post of Scientist ‘D’
  • 35 years for the post of Scientist ‘C’ and Scientist ‘B’

Age limit is relaxable for SC/ST and other categories as per the extant Government Rules on the subject.

MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Scientist ‘G’ - Level-14 Rs. 1,44,200- 2,18,200
  • Scientist ‘E’ - level-13 Rs.1,23,100-2,15,900
  • Scientist ‘D’ - level-12 Rs.78,800-2,09,200
  • Scientist ‘C’ - level-11 Rs.67,700- 2,08,700
  • Scientist ‘B’ - level-10 Rs.56,100-1,77,500

Download MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 21 November 2020 to 20 December 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 21 November 2020 to 20 December 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 35 to 50 years are eligible to apply. Age limit is relaxable for SC/ST and other categories as per the extant Government Rules on the subject.

What are the important dates for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply online for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 from 21 November to 20 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

A total of 34 vacancies have been released by Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MOEF).
