MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020: 34 Vacancies Notified, Online Application Commences from 21 November @moef.gov.in

How to apply for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 21 November 2020 to 20 December 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 35 to 50 years are eligible to apply. Age limit is relaxable for SC/ST and other categories as per the extant Government Rules on the subject.

What are the important dates for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply online for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020 from 21 November to 20 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MOEF Scientist Recruitment 2020?

A total of 34 vacancies have been released by Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MOEF).