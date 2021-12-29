Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for Consultants & Young Professionals Post @mofpi.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI)  has invited online application for the Consultants & Young Professionals on its official website. Check MoFPI recruitment 2021 application process and other details here.

Created On: Dec 29, 2021 12:27 IST
MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification

MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has invited online application for the posts of Consultants & Young Professionals. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have PGD/ Master’s Degree/MBA/ PGDM Finance/PG Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 : 
Advertisement No: M-11/6/2020-(FME)(Part-I)

Important Date MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Total-29 Posts 
Lead Project Manager – State Programme-01
Lead Project Manager (Capacity Building)-01
Lead Project Manager Knowledge Management-01
Communication Manager-02
Young Professional Technical-04
Young Professional Management-04
Check the notification link for details of the posts/number of seats.


Eligibility Criteria MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Lead Project Manager – State Programme-Retired General Manager or above level, with
experience in Credit for Govt. sponsored Schemes.
Lead Project Manager (Capacity Building)-PGD/ Master’s Degree
Lead Project Manager Knowledge Management-PGD/ Master’s Degree

Communication Manager-PGD/Master’s Degree
Young Professional Technical-PGD/Master’s Degree

Young Professional Management-PGD/MBA

How to Apply MoFPI Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts on or before 31 January 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regard. 

