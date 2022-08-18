MP Civil Judge Result 2022 (Out) @mphc.gov.in; Check MPCJ Result Link Here

MP Civil Judge Result 2022 has been released by Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) on its official website at mphc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MP Civil Judge Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has declared the result for the post of Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021 on its official website. You can check the list of total 1815 candidates who have qualified for the Candidates for Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021.

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will conduct Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021 from 27 August 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified successfully Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021 can check the MP Civil Judge Result 2022 available on the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in.

MPHC has uploaded the PDF of the details of the application no. wise list of candidates, eligible for main written exam for the Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021. It is noted that Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will conduct the main written exam on 27 & 28 August 2022.

A total of 1815 candidates have been finally qualified for the mains exam round for Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021.

How to Download: MP Civil Judge Result 2022