MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Out@esb.mp.gov.in: Check Download Link, Exam Pattern, Documents to Carry & Others

MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the written exam admit card for the post of Forest Guard i.e. Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) on its official website. Board is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Forest Guard i.e. Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag), Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag) Combined Recruitment Test- 2023 from May 25, 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who are appearing in the exam can download their admit card from the link available on its official website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.

However you can download the admit card for the Forest Guard posts directly through the link given below.

MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Exam Guidelines

As per the notice released earlier, MPPEB will conduct the written exam for the Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag), Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag) Combined Recruitment Test- 2023 from 25 May to 20 June 2023 across the state.

Candidates who are appearing in the written exam for the Forest Guard posts should note that they will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time which will be mentioned on the admit card.

MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Carry These Documents With You

Candidates need to carry all the exam related documents including Admit Card, ID card etc. with them during the exam. You are advised to check the guidelines available on the official website and also please refer to the Admit Card for more details in this regard.

MP Forest Guard Exam Pattern

Total Subjects

Part-1 General Knowledge

Part-2 General Hindi

Part-3 General English

Part-4 Mathematics

Part-5 General Science

There will be total 100 questions with carrying 100 marks each.

Duration of exam will be 2 hours.

Now admit card download link is available on the official website. You can download it after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023