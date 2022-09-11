MP High Court Recruitment 2022 For 55 Legal Assistant and Others at mphc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

MP High Court has invited online application for the 55 Legal Assistant posts on its official website. Check MP High Court recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) has published notification for the recruitment of 55 posts of Legal Assistant/Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant for High Court of Madhya Pradesh on purely Contractual Assignment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 September 2022.

In a bid to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including a Law Graduate/ Degree in Law from National

Law University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2022 can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Notification Details MP High Court Recruitment 2022:

Advt No-1198/Exam/Law clerk/2022 -2023

Important Dates MP High Court Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 September 2022

Vacancy Details MP High Court Recruitment 2022:

Legal Assistant Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistants: 55

Eligibility Criteria MP High Court Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must be a law graduate (as on the date of appearing for interview) having a Bachelor's Degree in Law from National Law University or Bachelor's Degree in Law (05 or 03 years course) from any recognized School/College/University/Institute established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate.

Check the notification link for details of the eductional qualification.

Age Limit MP High Court Recruitment 2022:

A candidate must not be below the age of 18 years and above 35 years as on the last date of receipt of applications.



MP High Court Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply MP High Court Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the Only Online Applications mode with the official website of High Court of Madhya Pradesh www.mphc.gov.in on or before 23 September 2022.