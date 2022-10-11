MP High Court Recruitment 2022 for Assistant, Steno-Typist, and Security Guard Posts

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh (MP) Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released the recruitment notification to Assistant Grade-3, Steno-Typist, and Security Guard posts. The court will fill 40 vacancies for Assistant Grade-3, 2 for Steno-Typist, and 13 for Security Guard Posts in the pay scale of Rs. 19500 to 62000 under Level 4.

The online application process started on the official website i.e. mpvidhansabha.nic.in. Candidates can apply on or before 10 November 2022.

The minimum eligibility to apply for MP High Court Vacancy 2022 is 12th class passed or 1st year of graduation from a recognized university. Also, a one-year Diploma or Certificate in Computers. Those interested in MP High Court Assistant Posts should have a CPCT Score Card from MPIT and be able to type 300 words in 10 minutes in Hindi. MP High Court Steno Typist Posts should have type 80 wpm in Hindi Stenography. Also, hold a CPCT Score Card from MPIT. The candidate must fulfil medical and physical eligibility for MP High Court Security Guard Posts.

The candidate's minimum age limit is 18, and the maximum age limit is 40 years.

MP High Court Notification Download

MP High Court Online Application Link

The selection of the candidates will be made based on the following:

Objective-Type Written Exam consists of questions on General knowledge of MP and Computers - 50 Marks

Skill Test - 50 Marks

Interview - 15 Marks

The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details below:

Post Name Vacancy Assistant Grade-III 40 (UR-9, SC-4, ST-9, OBC-13, EWS-5) Steno Typist 2 (SC-2) Security Guard 13 (UR-3, SC-2, ST-3, OBC-4, EWS-1)

The candidate shall also be required to pay Rs. 450/- if belongs to unreserved category. The application fee for OBC, SC, ST and EWS is Rs. 300/-.