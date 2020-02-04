MP TET Syllabus 2020: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Primary Teacher – Download PDF

MP TET Syllabus 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) will organise the MP TET Primary Teacher Exam on April 25th, 2020. The Madhya Pradesh TET is an eligibility exam that tests whether a candidate is eligible for a teaching job or not. The PEB conducts the MPTET exam every year for Primary School teacher as well as High School Teacher. The exam pattern and syllabus for both the papers are different. We have shared here the detailed MP TET Syllabus along with the latest exam pattern on the basis of MP TET 2020 Notification. PDF Download the syllabus from the link mentioned below.

In MP TET Paper, candidates will have to appear for the written exam. A total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test. The questions will be asked from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Environmental Study. These MCQs will be asked in bilingual languages – Hindi and English. The total duration of exam will be 2.5 hours.

The detailed section-wise syllabus and exam pattern is shared for all these five subjects below. Candidates, who will appear for the MP TET exam 2020, should start preparations now to crack the Exam and get the MP TET Certificate 2020.

MP TET Exam Pattern 2020 for Primary Teacher Paper

Subject No. of questions Total Marks Time Duration Child Development and Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षा शास्त्र) 30 30 2 Hours 30 Minutes Language-I (भाषा-1) 30 30 Language-II (भाषा-2) 30 30 Mathematics (गणित) 30 30 Environmental study (पर्यावरण अध्ययन) 30 30 Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

- Exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode

- 150 MCQs will be asked

- Questions will be asked in Hindi & English languages

- There will be no negative marking

- Candidates need to fetch MP TET Passing Marks to qualify the exam

MP TET Syllabus 2020 for Primary Teacher

Child Development and Pedagogy बाल विकास एवं शिक्षाशास्त्र बाल विकास की अवधारणा और इसका अधिगम विकास और विकास प्रभावित करने वाले कारक बाल विकास के सिद्धांत बालको का मानसिक स्वास्थय वंशानुक्रम एवं वातावरण पावलव, कोहलर और थानडाइक के सिद्धांत बाल-केन्द्रित और परगामी शिक्षा बौद्धिकता निर्माण भाषा और चिंतन समाज निर्माण के रूप में लिंग शिक्षार्थियों के बीच व्यक्तिगत विभेद विद्यालय आधारित मूल्यांकन शिक्षार्थियों की शिक्षार्थी की आवशकताओं को समझना। अधिगम सम्बन्धी समस्याएं मेधावी, सृजनशील, विशिष्ट प्रतिभावान शिक्षार्थी को समझना। बालक किस प्रकार सीखते और सोचते है अधिगम और अध्यापन की बुनियादी प्रक्रियाएं एक समस्या समाधानकर्ता के रूप में बालक बोध एवं संवेदनाएं प्रेरणा एवं अधिगम बालकों में अधिगम की वैकल्पिक संकल्पना Language I (Hindi) (हिंदी भाषा) अनदेखे अनुच्छेद शिक्षण पर आधारित भाषा विकास सीखना और ज्ञान अर्जित करना विवरणात्मक भाषा शिक्षण सुनने और बोलने की भूमिका भाषा विकास का अध्यापन भाषा अध्यापन के सिद्धांत सुनने और बोलने की भूमिका मौखिक और लिखित रूप में व्याकरण की भूमिका कक्षा में भाषा पढ़ाने की चुनौतियां भाषा कौशल पुनः शिक्षण Language II (English) (अंग्रेजी भाषा) Unseen Reading Comprehension Questions on English Grammar Pedagogy of language development Learning & acquisition of language Principles of 2nd language teaching Listening, speaking, reading, writing Role of listening and speaking Role of Grammar in learning a language Challenges of teaching language Teaching learning materials Remedial teaching Mathematics (गणित) Number System Pattern Unit Conversion Geometry Mensuration Time and distance Symmetry Pedagogical issues ज्यामिति, आकार और स्थानिक समझ संख्याएं जोड़ना और घटाना गुणा करना विभाजन मापन भार समय परिमाण आंकड़ा प्रबंधन पैटर्न राशि पाठ्यचर्या में गणित का स्थान गणित की भाषा सामुदायिक गणित औपचारिक एवं अनौपचारिक पद्धतियोंके माध्यम नैदानिक एवं उपचारात्मक शिक्षण Environmental study (पर्यावरण अध्ययन) परिवार और मित्र संबंध कार्य और खेल पशु पौधे आवास हमारा भोजन और आदतें पानी और हवा प्रदूषण भ्रमण प्राकर्तिक उपज अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानं संक्रमण पर्यावरण अध्ययन की अवधारणा पर्यावरण अध्ययन का महत्व पर्यावरणीय अध्ययन एवं पर्यावरणीय शिक्षा अधिगम सिद्धांत चर्चा समस्याएं

