MP VYAPAM Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply Online for 220 ANMTST Posts @ peb.mp.gov.in from Tomorrow

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notification for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test (ANMTST). All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at peb.mp.gov.in from 9 January 2021 onwards. The online applications can be filled up to 23 January 2021.

The board will recruit 220 vacancies through this drive. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and Interview. The exam is scheduled on 15 and 16 February 2021 at the various exam centre. Willing candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying online. Candidates can go through this article to know educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 9 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 23 January 2021

Last date for modification in the online application: 28 January 2021

Exam Date: 15 & 16 February 2021

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

ANMTST (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test) - 220 Posts

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 17 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 9 to 21 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

MP VYAPAM ANMTST Recruitment 2021 Application Fee