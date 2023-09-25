MP Board 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Business Studies Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the MP Board 11th class Business Studies syllabus 2024 direct PDF download link. Also, check its Exam pattern and marks distribution scheme.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus and paper pattern

MP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has published the latest 11th class curriculum 2023-24. MPBSE Business Studies 11th class syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 11 chapters divided into two units, namely Fundamentals of Business and Business Organisation, Finance and Trade. The 1st unit has 6 chapters and the second unit has 4 chapters. B0th units consist of 40 marks each. Students will have 3 hours to attempt the theory paper.

MP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2024

In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 11 Business Studies syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 11th Business Studies Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.

MP Board Class 11 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2023-24