MP Board 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Business Studies Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has published the latest 11th class curriculum 2023-24. MPBSE Business Studies 11th class syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 11 chapters divided into two units, namely Fundamentals of Business and Business Organisation, Finance and Trade. The 1st unit has 6 chapters and the second unit has 4 chapters. B0th units consist of 40 marks each. Students will have 3 hours to attempt the theory paper.
MP Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2024
In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 11 Business Studies syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 11th Business Studies Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.
MP Board Class 11 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2023-24
- Questions number 1 to 5 will have 32 objective-type questions for 1 mark each
- Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
- Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
- Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
- Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions
- Que 5 - One line answer, 07 questions
- Question number 6 to 15 will have a total of 10 questions, 2 marks each
- Question number 16 to 19 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
- Question number 20 to 23 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.
Download MPBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download MPBSE Class 11 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF