MP Board 11th Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Geography Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest 11th class curriculum 2023-24 for all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science. On the Acadermics sections at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 10 units. The units are categorised into two textbooks. The first part has the first six units while the second textbook has 4 units. . The MPBSE 11th class Geography written examination will be of 70 marks. Time given will be 3 hours. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the full MPBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2024 along with its marking scheme.
- Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 mark each
- Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
- Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
- Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
- Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions
- Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions
- Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each
- Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
- Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.
Download MPBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download MPBSE Class 11 Geography Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF