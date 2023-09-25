MP Board 11th Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Geography Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download here the MP Board 11th class Geography syllabus 2024 with Course structure, Exam pattern and Marking Scheme  PDFs. 

MP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest 11th class curriculum 2023-24 for all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science. On the Acadermics sections at  mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 10 units. The units are categorised into two textbooks. The first part has the first six units while the second textbook has 4 units. . The MPBSE 11th class Geography written examination will be of 70 marks. Time given will be 3 hours. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the full MPBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2024 along with its marking scheme. 

MP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2024

MP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 11 Geography Marking Scheme 2023-24

  • Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 mark each
  • Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
  • Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
  • Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
  • Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions
  • Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions
  • Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each
  • Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
  • Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.

Download MPBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 11 Geography Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF

 

