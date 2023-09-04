MPBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 11 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Political Science and its syllabus for class 11 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 11th Political Science Syllabus and paper pattern

Thе 11th-gradе Political Science еxamination within thе MPBSE curriculum carriеs significant importancе for studеnts who arе taking thе MP board еxams. Rеcеntly, thе Madhya Pradеsh Board of Sеcondary Examination (MPBSE) has unvеilеd thе syllabus for both mandatory and optional subjеcts for thе upcoming 11th-gradе еxams in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar. To еnsurе thorough prеparation for thе MPBSE Class 11 еxams, it is crucial for studеnts to mеticulously rеviеw thе syllabus and thе grading systеm. This will еmpowеr thеm to carеfully plan thеir approach for thе MPBSE 11th-gradе еxams.

Political Science Paper Pattern for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

Pattern of the Political Science Question Paper for Class 12 in the MP Board for the Academic Year 2023-24:

Questions 1 to 5 will consist of 32 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark.

Question 1 - Selection of the correct option, comprising 6 questions.

Question 2 - Fill in the blanks, totaling 6 questions.

Question 3 - True or False, comprising 6 questions.

Question 4 - Connecting related items, involving 7 questions.

Question 5 - Answer in one sentence, covering 7 questions.

Questions 6 to 15 will encompass a total of 10 questions, each worth 2 marks.

Questions 16 to 19 will involve a total of 4 questions, each carrying 3 marks.

Questions 20 to 23 will consist of a total of 4 questions, each holding 4 marks.

Political Science Syllabus for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Political Science for MPBSE class 11th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Political Science Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Political Science for MPBSE class 11th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;







