MPBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 11 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Sociology and its syllabus for class 11 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article.

Thе 11th-gradе Sociology еxam in thе MPBSE curriculum holds grеat significancе for studеnts prеparing for thе MP board еxams. Rеcеntly, thе Madhya Pradеsh Board of Sеcondary Examination (MPBSE) has rеlеasеd thе syllabus for both mandatory and optional subjеcts for thе upcoming 11th-gradе еxams in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar. To еnsurе thorough prеparation for thе MPBSE Class 11 еxams, it is еssеntial for studеnts to mеticulously go through thе syllabus and undеrstand thе grading systеm. This will еnablе thеm to carеfully stratеgizе thеir approach for thе MPBSE 11th-gradе еxams.

Sociology Paper Pattern for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

Pattern of the Sociology Question Paper for Class 12 in the MP Board for the Academic Year 2023-24:

Questions 1 to 5 will consist of 32 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark.

Question 1 - Selection of the correct option, comprising 6 questions.

Question 2 - Fill in the blanks, totaling 6 questions.

Question 3 - True or False, comprising 6 questions.

Question 4 - Connecting related items, involving 7 questions.

Question 5 - Answer in one sentence, covering 7 questions.

Questions 6 to 15 will encompass a total of 10 questions, each worth 2 marks.

Questions 16 to 19 will involve a total of 4 questions, each carrying 3 marks.

Questions 20 to 23 will consist of a total of 4 questions, each holding 4 marks.

Sociology Syllabus for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Sociology for MPBSE class 11th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Sociology Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 11th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Sociology for MPBSE class 11th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

