MP Board 12th History Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE History Syllabus PDF

History paper of class 12 MPBSE is one of the core papers chosen by students for class 12 MP board examinations. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the subject wise syllabus for the compulsory and choice-based subjects for class 12 examinations for the students who will appear in the MBSE board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. To prepare well for the MPBSE Class 12th board exams, students must go through the syllabus and marking scheme thoroughly to strategise their preparation for the MBSE class 12th exams.
History Syllabus for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)
The detailed syllabus for History for MPBSE class 12th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;
History Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)
The detailed marking scheme for History for MPBSE class 12th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;
Download MPBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF
Download MPBSE Class 12 History Marking Scheme 2023-2024 PDF
