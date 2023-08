मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड 12वीं शारीरिक शिक्षा पाठ्यक्रम 2023-24: MP Board Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus Download PDF

What are the passing marks out of 70 in the MP board Class 12th Physical Education exam?

The passing marks out of 70 in the MP board Class 12th Physical Education exam is 23.1.

Is MPBSE Physical Education class 12 syllabus pdf download available for free?

Yes, you can download the MPBSE Physical Education class 12 syllabus pdf through this article. Click on the link provided at the end of the article to download the complete syllabus PDF and also go through the marking scheme.

How many questions are there in MP Board 12th Physical Education Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24?

There are 20 questions in the MP Board 12th Physical Education Exam according to the syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24.