MP Board 12th Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Sociology Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 12 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Sociology and its syllabus for class 12 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article.

Sociology paper of class 12 MPBSE is one of the core papers chosen by students for class 12 MP board examinations. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the subject wise syllabus for the compulsory and choice-based subjects for class 12 examinations for the students who will appear in the MBSE board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. To prepare well for the MPBSE Class 12th board exams, students must go through the syllabus and marking scheme thoroughly to strategise their preparation for the MBSE class 12th exams.

Sociology Syllabus for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Sociology for MPBSE class 12th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Sociology Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Sociology for MPBSE class 12th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

