MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Result 2026 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Reuslt & Other Updates, Get Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially announced the results and scorecards for the MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2026 on its official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. Those candidates who appeared for the exam which was held in January 28, 2026, can now check their qualifying status, marks obtained on the official website using the application number and date of birth on the official website. Through this recruitment process, the MPESB aims to fill 454 vacancies across various posts like Laboratory Technician, Field Officer, Occupational Therapists, Assistant Engineer, and Inspector (Supply Weights and Measures).

MP Group 2 Sub Group 3 Result 2026 Direct Link

The candidates who appeared for the exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board on January 28, 2026 can check their result using the direct link given below. Candidates will have to use the application number, date of birth, the first 2 letters of the mother's name and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar card number.