MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Result 2026 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Reuslt & Other Updates, Get Direct Link Here
MPESB Groupd 2 Sub Group 3 Result 2026 has been officially released at the official website. Check step-by-step guide to download the result, and other important details in the article below. Get Direct Link Here.
Key Points
- MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2026 results & scorecards released.
- Exam held Jan 28, 2026; check results on esb.mp.gov.in with application/DOB.
- 454 vacancies to be filled; next steps include document verification & medical.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially announced the results and scorecards for the MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2026 on its official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. Those candidates who appeared for the exam which was held in January 28, 2026, can now check their qualifying status, marks obtained on the official website using the application number and date of birth on the official website. Through this recruitment process, the MPESB aims to fill 454 vacancies across various posts like Laboratory Technician, Field Officer, Occupational Therapists, Assistant Engineer, and Inspector (Supply Weights and Measures).
MP Group 2 Sub Group 3 Result 2026 Direct Link
The candidates who appeared for the exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board on January 28, 2026 can check their result using the direct link given below. Candidates will have to use the application number, date of birth, the first 2 letters of the mother's name and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar card number.
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MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Result 2026
Steps to Download the MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Result 2026
Candidates can check their result status using the simple steps given below for their assistance:-
- Go to the official website of the MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in
- Once on the homepage, find the results tab or the notification related to the MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Combined Recruitment Test 2025 and click on it.
- Enter the application number, date of birth, the first 2 letters of the mother's name and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar card number, solve the simple equation and submit.
- The result or the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future use.
What Next After the Result Declaration of MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3?
Qualifying in the written exam is a huge milestone for the candidates who wish to be hired for this government job in Madhya Pradesh must prepare for the next stages of the selection process, which are as follows:-
- Qualified candidates must prepare their original academic certificates,c category certificates, identity proofs, and domicile certificates before the selection board during the document verification process.
- For some specific technical and field roles, candidates will have to undergo a medical fitness examination as per the state government rules.
- Post the document verification, a department-wise job allocation letter will be issued to the qualified candidates on merit position and category preferences.
Executive - Editorial
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