MPHC JJA answer key 2021 (released) on mphc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

MPHC JJA answer key 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh High Court on its official website @mphc.gov.in. Check how to download MPHC JJA answer key 2021-22 PDF Link detail below here.

MPHC JJA answer key 2021: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the provisional answer keys of General English & Computer Knowledge (20 Questions) of Online Examinations to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant of High Court-2021 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the MPHC JJA Exam 2022 held on 17 April 2022 can download their answer keys from the official website of MPHC.i.e. mphc.gov.in.

If any candidates wish to raise objection/clarification etc. regarding any Model Answer Key, he/she may, submit in writing & signed by him or by E-mail to exam cell (regexamhcjbp@mp.gov.in) only the objection/clarification etc. to the Principal

Registrar (Exams) High Court of M.P., Jabalpur, within 07 days from the date of uploading/publication of the proposed Model Answers/Key, during working hours (10:00 am to 5:00 pm), mentioning their Name & Application number, along with self-attested photocopies of the source document(s)/proof, on the basis of which he/she has submitted the objection/clarification.

How to download MPHC JJA answer key 2021?

Visit the official website of MPHC.i.e. mphc.gov.in. Click on the 'MPHC JJA answer key 2021 download link' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download MPHC JJA answer key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MPHC JJA answer key 2021

Objections received within aforesaid time and in aforesaid mode will only be taken into consideration. However, any objection/ clarification received without any authentic proof/source or any objection/clarification received after aforesaid stipulated period/time shall not be entertained.