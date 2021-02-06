MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key 2021 OUT @peb.mp.gov.in, MP Vyapam Sahayak Sanparikshak DEO & Other Post Recruitment Test 2020 Answer Key Link Here 

MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the Group 2 Sub Group 4 Answer Key 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 Exam 2020 can now download the answer keys through the official website.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Exam 2020 was conducted from 29 January to 4 February 2021. The direct link of the answer keys have been uploaded through the official website.

How and Where to Download MPPEB Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the link reads ‘Online Question Answer Objections - Group-02 (Sub Group-04) Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, Data Entry Operator and Other Post Recruitment Test - 2020’ It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Roll Number, DOB, Select Date of Exam, Select Shift, Enter the text as shown and click on submit button. MPPEB Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Answer Key 2020 will be displayed. The candidates can download MPPEB Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

MPPEB Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Answer Key 2020

If any candidate has a doubt against the MPPEB Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Answer Key 2020, they may raise objection through the online mode. The candidates can access the MPPEB Group-2 (Sub Group-4) Answer Key 2020 download link by clicking on the above link.

