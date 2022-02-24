MPPEB MP Varg 3 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Check TET Direct Link Here

MPPEB MP TET Admit Card 2022 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) at peb.mp.gov.in. Check Download Link.

MPPEB MP TET Admit Card 2022 (Out): Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card of Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 or MP Varg 3. MPTET Exam is scheduled to be held from 05 March 2022 (Saturday). Aspiring teachers who have applied for MPTET Exam for Primary Level can download MP Varg 3 Admit Card through the MPPEB website - peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB MP TET Admit Card Link is available below in this article. Candidates can also download MPPEB Varg 3 Admit Card by clicking on the provided below:

How to Download MPPEB Varg 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in

Select the preferred language either English or Hindi

Click on the link given on the homepage

Enter your details - Application Number and Date of Birth

Download MPTET Admit Card and take a printout of the Test Admit Card.

The candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of the Test Admit Card. They should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

MPPEB Varg 3 Mock Test

The Mock Test is available on PEB Website www.peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination. Candidates can enter the Examination Hall after the Biometric Process.

MPPEB Varg 3 Exam Pattern

Candidates will be asked 150 Multiple-Choice Questions in the paper. The total marks are 150.

The medium of the paper shall be available in English and Hindi

Each question will be of 1 mark

There will be no negative marking in MP TET Exam.

The duration of the examination is 90 Minutes.

MPPEB Varg 3 Qualifying Marks

Category Marks (Out of 150) General 60% (90 Mark) SC, ST, OBC, Physically challenged. 55% (82 Marks)

MPPEB Varg 3 Cetificate

MPPEB MPTER Certificate is valid for 02 Years from the date of the result.

MPPEB had invited online applications for MPTET Exam from 06 January 2020 to 04 Feb 2020. Then, again the online application link was activated from 14 December 2021 to 01 January 2022.