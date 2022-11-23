MPPEB PVFT Result 2022 (Declared) @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Link Here

MPPEB PVFT Result 2022 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check the link here.

MPPEB PVFT Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) declared the result of Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022. Students can check download PVFT Result through online mode using their application number or Roll Number and Date of Birth from the official website of MPPEB i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.

The entrance exam is being conducted for admissions to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) course available in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

How to Download MPPEB PVFT Result 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB which is peb.mp.gov.in and then Click on the result link appearing on the homepage ‘Result - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) - 2022’

Step 2: Now, you need to provide your details on the login page and solve the sum

Step 3: Click on the ‘Search’ Button

Step 4:Download MP PVFT Result 2022

This board has a total 225 seats are on offer. On the basis of the MPPEB PVFT 2022 Result, the counselling process for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H. will be conducted by the institutes.