MPPEB RAEO Answer Key 2021 Out, Submit Objection @peb.mp.gov.in for Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari (AEO) & Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari (ADO) Answer

MPPEB RAEO Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has uploaded the answer key for the post of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari/ Agriculture Extension Officer (Executive)/Rural Development Extension Officer (RAEO) and Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari/ Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive). Candidates can download MP AEO ADO Answer Key 2021 from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates having objection, if any, against MPPEB Agriculture Answer Key can submit their objection through online mode on official website

MPPEB RAEO Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates download MPPEB AEO Answer Key, MPPEB ADO Answer and submit objection through the link below:

MPPEB RAEO Answer Key Download Link

How to Download MPPEB RAEO Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in Select preferred language Click on the link ‘Online Question Objection - ‘Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Evam Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari Recruitment test -2020' given under Latest Update' on homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Enter your Roll Number, Select Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Exam Shift and Enter Captcha as shown Click on ‘Submit’ Button Check MPPEB Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Answer Key Submit objection, if any

MPPEB RAEO Exam was held on 10 to 13 February 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 09:00 AM to 12 PM and from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM and the admit card was released on 03 February 2021.

A total of 863 vacancies are available for Agriculture Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) Posts.