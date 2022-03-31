MPPEB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2022: 3435 Vacancies for Group 3 Posts

MPPEB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam is filling up 3435 vacancies for the post of Sub Engineer and Other under Group 3.
Candidates with relevant qualifications and who are not above 40 can apply on MPPEB's official website (peb.mp.gov.in), once the MPPEB Group 3 Application Link is available.
MPPEB will organize Group 3 Exam for the applicants on 06 June 2022 in two shifts. The candidates can get more details regarding MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 by clicking on the MPPEB Notification Link below:
MPPEB Group 3 Sub Engineer Notification
MPPEB Group 3 2022 Important Dates
- Starting Date of MPPEB Sub Engineer Registration - 09 April 2022
- Last Date of MPPEB Sub Engineer Registration - 23 April 2022
- Application Correction Last Date - 28 April 2022
- MPPEB Sub Engineer Exam Date - 06 June 2022
MPPEB Group 3 2022 Vacancy Post-Wise
Total - 3435
MPPEB Group 3 Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
How to Apply for MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of MPPEB
- Click on ‘Online Form’
- Fill in your details
- Click on ‘Submit’ button
- Take a print-out of the form
MPPEB Group 3 Application Fee:
- General / Other State - 560/-
- SC / ST / OBC - 310/-