MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020-21 Out, Download MP Vyapam Group 3 Result @peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020-21: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has released the result of the online exam for the post of Sub Engineer (Group 3). Candidates can download MPPEB Result from MPPEB Official Website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Sub Engineer Result Link is given below. The candidates can download MP Sub Engineer Result, directly, through the link below:

MPPEB Sub Engineer Result Download Link



How to Download MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of MPPEB i.e. http://peb.mp.gov.in Click on the link ‘Result - Group-03 (Sub Engineer) Recruitment Test - 2020’, given under ‘Latest Update’ Section A new window will open where you need to enter your Application No. Or Roll Number & Date of Birth Answer the question and click on ‘Search’ Button Download MP Vyapam Sub Engineer Result 2020

MPPEB Sub Engineer Exam was held on 09 December 2020 and 10 December 2020 at 17 exam centres in two shifts i.e from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. The answer key for the same was uploaded on 14 December 2020. : Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had invited applications for fillinng up 53 vacanciesof Sub Engineer/Draftsman in Group 3 from 28 September 2020 to 12 October 2020