MPPSC AMO Result 2023(Out) For Ayurveda Medical Officer Posts @mppsc.mp.gov.in: Download PDF Here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the result for the posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer on its official website-mppsc.mp.gov.in. Download pdf here.

MPPSC AMO Result 2023 Download: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the result for the posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer on its official website. Commission has uploaded the pdf of the list of qualified candidates for the Ayurveda Medical Officer posts for the interview round.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Ayurveda Medical Officer posts can download the result from the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.mp.gov.in.

You can also download MPPSC AMO Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPPSC AMO Result 2023





All those candidates qualified in the interview round will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process announced for Ayurveda Medical Officer.

According to the short notice released, a total of 1175 candidates have been shortlisted finally for the interview round whereas 20 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the same.

MPPSC AMO Result 2023: Overview

Organization Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Name of Post Ayurveda Medical Officer Number of post 692 Result Status Declared Result PDF Link Click Here Official website mppsc.nic.in

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the AMO post can download the result from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPPSC AMO Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link-Written Exam Result - Ayurveda Medical Officer Examination 2021 on the home page.

Step 3: Now you will get the pdf of the desired result in a new window.

Step 4: Download the result pdf and save it for future reference.



It is noted that MPPSC had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill the 692 post of Ayurveda Medical Officer across the state. The Commission has conducted the written exam for the same and now all the qualified candidates are able to appear for the interview round.