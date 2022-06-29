MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 (Released) for State Engineering Services@mponline.gov.in, Check Download Link

MPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the exam of State Engineering Services on its website i.e. mppsc.nic.in and mponline.gov.in.
All those candidates who have applied successfully for the MPPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 can download their Admit Card from the official website-mponline.gov.in.
Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the State Engineering Services which is scheduled on 03 July 2022 can download the Admit Card directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download MPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2021
In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.
You can download the MPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download MPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2021 Check Steps
- Visit the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in.
- Go to 'Download Admit Card' Tab given at the right corner of the homepage.
- Click on 'Link' against 'Admit Card - State Engineering Service Examination 2021
- Now, enter application number and date of birth
- Download MPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.