MPPSC Engineering Services 2020 Final Answer key Released @mppsc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link

MPPSC Engineering Services 2020 Final Answer key: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys for State Engineering Service Exam 2020. The candidates who appeared in the State Engineering Service Exam 2020 can download the answer keys through the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in.

The subject-wise State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Final Answer Keys have been uploaded on mppsc.nic.in. The above keys are provisional. Now, the commission will upload the result shortly on its website. The candidates can download State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Answer Keys followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MP State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in. Click on ‘Final Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2020’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download MP State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Download MP State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Answer Key

A total of 75 vacancies will be recruited through State Engineering Service Exam 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam. The date and time of the exam will be communicated in due course of time. The candidates will be able to download MP State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Answer Key by clicking on the above link.