MPPSC Exam Calendar 2023-24: MPPSC Exam Dates, Schedules & Other Details

Know here about MPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 vacancy, download notification pdf , how to apply and other details.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the official exam calendar for exams to be conducted in 2023 (MPPSC Exam Calendar 2023). Candidates can download the exam calender from the official website of the commission- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

This year a total of 14 exams are proposed to be conducted by the MPPSC. The scheme and dates of exams are tentative and liable to change as per commissions will. The details of some important exams are as follows:

The State Forest Service Main exam will be held on 19 March 2023.

The State Civil Service Main Exam will be held from 15 April 2023 to 20 April 2023.

The State Civil Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2022 will be held on 21 may 2023.

The State Eligibility Test (SET) 2022 will be held on 4 June 2023.

The State Service Mains Examination 2021 will be conducted from 17 July 2023 to 22 July 2023.

The State Forest Service Mains Examination 2021 will be held on 20 August 2023

The State Civil Service Mains Examination 2022 will be conducted from 30 October 2023 till 4 November 2023.

The State Forest Service Mains Examination 2022 will be organised on 10 December 2023.

The complete details can be viewed in the notification.

Direct link to download the MPPSC 2023 Exam Calendar

MPPSC 2023 Exam Calendar complete list of exams.

In the below table we have given details of all exams to be conducted by MPPSC as per calendar.

MPPSC Exams MPPSC Exam Dates State Forest Service Main Exam 2019 (Special Exam) 19 March 2023 State Civil Service Main Exam 2019 (Special Exam) 15 April 2023 to 20 April 2023. Computer Programmer Exam 2021 30 April 2023 State Civil Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2022 21 may 2023 State Eligibility Test (SET) 2022 4 June 2023. Assistant Registrar Exam 2022 25 June 2023 State Service Mains Examination 2021 17 July 2023 to 22 July 2023 State Forest Service Mains Examination 2021 20 August 2023 Assistant Professor Exam 2022 September -October 2023 State Engineering Service 2022 8 October 2023 State Civil Service Mains Examination 2022 30 October 2023- 4 November 2023 Sports Officer/Librarian Exam 2022 19 November 2023 State Forest Service Mains Examination 2022 10 December 2023 Taxation Assistant Exam 2022 17 December 2023

All the exam dates are tentative in nature and may be scheduled to change. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all notifications and do not entirely rely on this exam calendar. As the majority of exams are either State Service or Forest Service Exams candidates are advised to speed up their preparation.