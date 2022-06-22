MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2021: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (Category-wise)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims 2021 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies under State Services and State Forest Services. Candidates were able to make 125-137 good attempts in a Moderate difficulty level of exam.

MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut-Off 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims Exam on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. In the MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021, there were two papers: Paper-I General Studies and Paper-II General Aptitude Test of 200 marks each. Candidates who qualify Prelims will be called for the Mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the MPPSC PCS Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2022 (Category-wise) and MPPSC Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2020 & 2019).

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 22nd December 2021 Application Start Date 10th January 2022 (12 PM) Application End Date (Revised) 27th May 2022 (12 AM) Admit Card Release Date 10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date July 2022 (Tentative) MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date 24th November to 29th November 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date 4th December 2022 MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date February 2023 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration General Studies 100 200 2 Hours General Aptitude Test 100 200 2 Hours

MPPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release the official cut-off marks list for the MPPSC State Services & State Forest Prelims 2021 Exam in July 2022 (Tentative). Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks below:

MPPSC State Forest Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2021

Category Expected Cut Off (Out 400 Marks) General 320 SC 300 ST 281 OBC 312 EWS 311

MPPSC State Service Prelims Expected Cut Off 2021

Category Gender Expected Cut Off (Out 400 Marks) General Open 145-150 Female 140-145 SC Open 141-146 Female 136-141 ST Open 120-125 Female 115-120 OBC Open 141-146 Female 136-141 EWS Open 142-147 Female 137-142

MPPSC Prelims Previous Years' Cut Offs (2020 & 2019)

MPPSC State Forest Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category Cut Off (2020) (Out 400 Marks) General (UR) 262 SC 248 ST 242 OBC 254 EWS 254

MPPSC State Service Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category Gender Cut Off (2020) (Out 400 Marks) General Open 140 Female 138 SC Open 130 Female 128 ST Open 120 Female 118 OBC Open 132 Female 130 EWS Open 132 Female 130

Category Cut-Off Marks Physically Handicapped VH 112 HH 96 OH 134 MD 94 Ex-Serviceman General (UR) 114 SC - ST 60 OBC 90 EWS 82

MPPSC State Forest Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category Cut Off (2019) (Out 400 Marks) General 312 SC 292 ST 276 OBC 308 EWS 304

MPPSC State Service Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category Gender Cut Off (2019) (Out 400 Marks) General Open 146 Female 142 SC Open 140 Female 136 ST Open 128 Female 126 OBC Open 146 Female 140 EWS Open 142 Female 134

Category Cut-Off Marks Physically Handicapped VH 116 HH 98 OH 132 MD 82 Ex-Serviceman General (UR) 98 SC 84 ST 63 OBC 96 EWS 90

