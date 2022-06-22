MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2021: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (Category-wise)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims 2021 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies under State Services and State Forest Services. Candidates were able to make 125-137 good attempts in a Moderate difficulty level of exam.

MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2021 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks Category wise
MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut-Off 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims Exam on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. In the MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021, there were two papers: Paper-I General Studies and Paper-II General Aptitude Test of 200 marks each. Candidates who qualify Prelims will be called for the Mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the MPPSC PCS Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2022 (Category-wise) and MPPSC Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2020 & 2019).

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

22nd December 2021

Application Start Date

10th January 2022 (12 PM)

Application End Date (Revised)

27th May 2022 (12 AM)

Admit Card Release Date

10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date

July 2022 (Tentative)

MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date

24th November to 29th November 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date

4th December 2022

MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date

February 2023

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date

December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers

Number of Questions

Marks Allotted

Duration

General Studies

100

200

2 Hours

General Aptitude Test

100

200

2 Hours

MPPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release the official cut-off marks list for the MPPSC State Services & State Forest Prelims 2021 Exam in July 2022 (Tentative). Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks below:

MPPSC State Forest Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2021

Category

Expected Cut Off (Out 400 Marks)

General

320

SC

300

ST

281

OBC

312

EWS

311

MPPSC State Service Prelims Expected Cut Off 2021

Category

Gender

Expected Cut Off (Out 400 Marks)

General

Open

145-150

Female

140-145

SC

Open

141-146

Female

136-141

ST

Open

120-125

Female

115-120

OBC

Open

141-146

Female

136-141

EWS

Open

142-147

Female

137-142

MPPSC Prelims Previous Years' Cut Offs (2020 & 2019)

MPPSC State Forest Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut Off (2020) (Out 400 Marks)

General (UR)

262

SC

248

ST

242

OBC

254

EWS

254

MPPSC State Service Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category

Gender

Cut Off (2020) (Out 400 Marks)

General

Open

140

Female

138

SC

Open

130

Female

128

ST

Open

120

Female

118

OBC

Open

132

Female

130

EWS

Open

132

Female

130

 

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Physically Handicapped

VH

112

HH

96

OH

134

MD

94

Ex-Serviceman

General (UR)

114

SC

-

ST

60

OBC

90

EWS

82

MPPSC State Forest Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut Off (2019) (Out 400 Marks)

General

312

SC

292

ST

276

OBC

308

EWS

304

MPPSC State Service Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category

Gender

Cut Off (2019) (Out 400 Marks)

General

Open

146

Female

142

SC

Open

140

Female

136

ST

Open

128

Female

126

OBC

Open

146

Female

140

EWS

Open

142

Female

134

 

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Physically Handicapped

VH

116

HH

98

OH

132

MD

82

Ex-Serviceman

General (UR)

98

SC

84

ST

63

OBC

96

EWS

90

