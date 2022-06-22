MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2021: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (Category-wise)

MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut-Off 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims Exam on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. In the MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021, there were two papers: Paper-I General Studies and Paper-II General Aptitude Test of 200 marks each. Candidates who qualify Prelims will be called for the Mains exam.
In this article, we have shared the MPPSC PCS Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2022 (Category-wise) and MPPSC Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2020 & 2019).
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
22nd December 2021
|
Application Start Date
|
10th January 2022 (12 PM)
|
Application End Date (Revised)
|
27th May 2022 (12 AM)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022
|
MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date
|
19th June 2022
|
MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date
|
19th June 2022
|
MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date
|
July 2022 (Tentative)
|
MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date
|
24th November to 29th November 2022
|
MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date
|
4th December 2022
|
MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date
|
February 2023
|
MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date
|
December 2022
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)
|
Papers
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
General Aptitude Test
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
MPPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release the official cut-off marks list for the MPPSC State Services & State Forest Prelims 2021 Exam in July 2022 (Tentative). Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks below:
MPPSC State Forest Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2021
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (Out 400 Marks)
|
General
|
320
|
SC
|
300
|
ST
|
281
|
OBC
|
312
|
EWS
|
311
MPPSC State Service Prelims Expected Cut Off 2021
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Expected Cut Off (Out 400 Marks)
|
General
|
Open
|
145-150
|
Female
|
140-145
|
SC
|
Open
|
141-146
|
Female
|
136-141
|
ST
|
Open
|
120-125
|
Female
|
115-120
|
OBC
|
Open
|
141-146
|
Female
|
136-141
|
EWS
|
Open
|
142-147
|
Female
|
137-142
Also Read: MPPSC Prelims 2021: Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers with Answer Keys Official PDF
Also Read: MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021: Check Prelims Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern
MPPSC Prelims Previous Years' Cut Offs (2020 & 2019)
MPPSC State Forest Prelims Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
Cut Off (2020) (Out 400 Marks)
|
General (UR)
|
262
|
SC
|
248
|
ST
|
242
|
OBC
|
254
|
EWS
|
254
MPPSC State Service Prelims Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Cut Off (2020) (Out 400 Marks)
|
General
|
Open
|
140
|
Female
|
138
|
SC
|
Open
|
130
|
Female
|
128
|
ST
|
Open
|
120
|
Female
|
118
|
OBC
|
Open
|
132
|
Female
|
130
|
EWS
|
Open
|
132
|
Female
|
130
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Physically Handicapped
|
VH
|
112
|
HH
|
96
|
OH
|
134
|
MD
|
94
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
General (UR)
|
114
|
SC
|
-
|
ST
|
60
|
OBC
|
90
|
EWS
|
82
Also Read: MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021-22: Best Preparation Strategies to Score High in Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Exam
MPPSC State Forest Prelims Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Cut Off (2019) (Out 400 Marks)
|
General
|
312
|
SC
|
292
|
ST
|
276
|
OBC
|
308
|
EWS
|
304
MPPSC State Service Prelims Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Cut Off (2019) (Out 400 Marks)
|
General
|
Open
|
146
|
Female
|
142
|
SC
|
Open
|
140
|
Female
|
136
|
ST
|
Open
|
128
|
Female
|
126
|
OBC
|
Open
|
146
|
Female
|
140
|
EWS
|
Open
|
142
|
Female
|
134
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Physically Handicapped
|
VH
|
116
|
HH
|
98
|
OH
|
132
|
MD
|
82
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
General (UR)
|
98
|
SC
|
84
|
ST
|
63
|
OBC
|
96
|
EWS
|
90
