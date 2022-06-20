MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (19th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims for the recruitment of 346 vacancies under State Services and State Forest Services. Check Detailed Exam Review.

Updated: Jun 20, 2022 12:30 IST
MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021
MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021

MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims Exam on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services.

In the MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam, there were two papers of of General Studies and General Aptitude Test of 200 marks each. Candidates who qualify Prelims will be called for the Mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Good Attempts Difficulty Level Paper wise Questions Asked.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

22nd December 2021

Application Start Date

10th January 2022 (12 PM)

Application End Date (Revised)

27th May 2022 (12 AM)

Admit Card Release Date

10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date

July 2022 (Tentative)

MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date

24th November to 29th November 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date

4th December 2022

MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date

February 2023

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date

December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers

Number of Questions

Marks Allotted

Duration

General Studies

100

200

2 Hours

General Aptitude Test

100

200

2 Hours

Also Read: MPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 Released: Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers with Answer Keys Official PDF

MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Papers

Number of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Paper-I General Studies

100

65-67

Moderate

Paper-II General Aptitude Test

100

60-70

Moderate

MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Paper-wise Questions Asked

Paper-I General Studies

Subjects

Number of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Indian History

10-12

Moderate to Difficult

Geography of India & World

13-15

Moderate

Constitution and Indian Polity

14-16

Moderate

Static GK

2-4

Moderate

Indian Economy

6-8

Moderate

General Science and Technology

10-12

Moderate

Current Affairs and Sports

8-10

Easy

Environment and Ecology

6-8

Moderate

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Special

13-15

Moderate

Paper-II General Aptitude Test

  1. Comprehension
  2. Interpersonal Skills including communication skills
  3. Logical Reasoning and analytical ability
  4. Decision-making and problem-solving
  5. General mental ability
  6. Basic Numeracy (numbers, and their relations, order of magnitude etc.-Class X level) Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level)
  7. Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)

Also Read: MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021-22: Best Preparation Strategies to Score High in Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Exam

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of General Studies in MPPSC PCS 2021?

Paper-I General Studies Difficulty Level was Moderate in MPPSC PCS 2021.

Q2. What were the good attempts in the General Aptitude Test in MPPSC PCS 2021?

Paper-II General Aptitude Test Good Attempts were 60-70 in the MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021.

Q3. Where can I find detailed exam analysis for MPPSC Prelims 2021?

Read our article MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (19th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked.

Take Free Online Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.