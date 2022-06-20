MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (19th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims for the recruitment of 346 vacancies under State Services and State Forest Services. Check Detailed Exam Review.

MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) successfully conducted the MPPSC Prelims Exam on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services.

In the MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam, there were two papers of of General Studies and General Aptitude Test of 200 marks each. Candidates who qualify Prelims will be called for the Mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Good Attempts Difficulty Level Paper wise Questions Asked.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 22nd December 2021 Application Start Date 10th January 2022 (12 PM) Application End Date (Revised) 27th May 2022 (12 AM) Admit Card Release Date 10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date July 2022 (Tentative) MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date 24th November to 29th November 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date 4th December 2022 MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date February 2023 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration General Studies 100 200 2 Hours General Aptitude Test 100 200 2 Hours

MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Papers Number of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Paper-I General Studies 100 65-67 Moderate Paper-II General Aptitude Test 100 60-70 Moderate

MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Paper-wise Questions Asked

Paper-I General Studies

Subjects Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Indian History 10-12 Moderate to Difficult Geography of India & World 13-15 Moderate Constitution and Indian Polity 14-16 Moderate Static GK 2-4 Moderate Indian Economy 6-8 Moderate General Science and Technology 10-12 Moderate Current Affairs and Sports 8-10 Easy Environment and Ecology 6-8 Moderate Madhya Pradesh (MP) Special 13-15 Moderate

Paper-II General Aptitude Test

Comprehension Interpersonal Skills including communication skills Logical Reasoning and analytical ability Decision-making and problem-solving General mental ability Basic Numeracy (numbers, and their relations, order of magnitude etc.-Class X level) Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level) Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)

