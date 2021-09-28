MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 Answer Key released @mppsc.gov.in, Submit Objections if any by 1 Oct

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 answer key: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the mains answer key for recruitment to the post of State Forest Service 2019 (Main). The candidates who appeared in the MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 Exam can download their answer key through the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.gov.in.

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 answer key for all of the sets — A, B, C, D is available on the official website in the form of PDF. The candidates can raise objections, if any till October 1, 2021. MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 Exam was conducted on 19 September 2021 in two sessions.i.e. Session 1 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM) and Paper 2 (2:00 PM to 4.00 PM). Earlier, this exam was to be held on 18 April which was postponed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

How to Download MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 answer key?

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.gov.in. Click on ‘MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 answer key’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 answer key and save it for future reference.

Download MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 answer key

Objection Link

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. The candidates can directly download MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2019 answer key by clicking on the above link.