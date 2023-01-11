MPSC Admit Card 2023 Out For Various Posts @mpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card for screening test for various posts on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link here.

MPSC Admit Card 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for various posts against Advt.No.-03/2020, 04/2020, 104/2021, 14/2022, 38/2022, and 80/2022 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the screening test from 19 January 2023 for the posts including Assistant Chemical Analyst, Dentist, Fisheries Development Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and others.

Candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)-https://mpsconline.gov.in.

How to Download MPSC Admit Card 2022