MPSC Agriculture Services Mains Admit Card 2022 (Released) at mpsconline.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Agriculture Services Mains Examination on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link.

MPSC Agriculture Services Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2021 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2021 on 01 October 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination round can download their Admit Card from the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in or mpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2021 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2022



Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2022-Notice







In a bid to download the MPSC Agriculture Services Mains Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.

All those candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2021 against Advt. No. 067/2022 are able to appear in the mains exam round. You can download the MPSC Agriculture Services Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MPSC Agriculture Services Mains Admit Card 2022