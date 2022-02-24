MPSC AMVI Answer Key 2022 Released for Asst Motor Vehicle Inspector Post @mpsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website - mpsconline.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC AMVI Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website. Those applicants who were appeared in the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Mains exam can download MPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 from the official website - mpsconline.gov.in.

You can download the PDF of the MPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download MPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - https://mpsconline.gov.in/ Go to the Latest Updates Section on home page. Click on the link-Advt.No. 59/2021 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020-Final Answer Key displaying on the home page. You will get the PDF of the MPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 in a new window. You can download and save the same for future reference.



It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had conducted the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020 on 20 November 2021.

All such candidates who appeared in the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020 against Advt.No. 59/2021 can download the Final Answer Key and download the same.

Alternatively, you can download the MPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.