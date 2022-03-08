MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released @mpsc.gov.in: Here's Diirect Link

MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the prelims admit card for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Candidates who applied for Civil Judge (JD & Judicial Magistrate) Prelims Exam can download their call letters from the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Civil Judge (JD & Judicial Magistrate) Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 12 March 2022. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on official website. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given below and save their admit cards for future reference. No paper admit card will be issued to the candidates.

How to Download MPSC Civil Judge (JD & Judicial Magistrate) Prelims Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Click on the 'Admission Certificate' under online facilities. A login page will be opened. Select Advertisement, Enter registered mobile number, id, enter otp. The MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

The MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam is an Objective Type that will be of 100 Marks for 100 Questions. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Those who will be selected in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

This drive is being done to recruit 63 vacancies through Civil Judge (Junior Division & Judicial Magistrate First Class) Examination 2021. The online applications for the same were started on 24 December and Ended on 31 January 2022. Candidates can directly download MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.