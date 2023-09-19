MPSC State Service Result 2023 Out: Download Civil Engg. Services Merit List at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Engg Services Result 2023 Out: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has uploaded the Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services result on its official website. Check the merit list download link.

MPSC Civil Engg. Services Result 2023 Out: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services result on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services on its official website and you can download the same on the official website-http://www.mpsc.gov.in.

According to the selection process announced earlier, all the qualified candidates will be able to appear in the next round for the Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC Civil Engg. Services Result 2023





You can download the pdf of the Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Civil Engg. Services Result 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) at - mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Adv.No.011/2023 Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services-Result-Announcementon the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the result on the home page.

Step 4: You can check the result given zone wise in accordance to your roll number.

Step 5: You are advised to download the result for future reference.

MPSC State Service Result 2023: What's Next

Commission has uploaded the pdf of the region wise selection list for the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services on its official website. According to the selection process for the above posts, now all the candidates qualified in the prelims round will be able to appear for the mains exam round. The Commission will release the details schedule for the mains exam for the Civil Engineer Services on its official website.

MPSC State Service Result 2023: Cut Off

Commission has also released the details of the category wise cut off marks for the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services on its official website. You can download the category wise cut off marks available on the official website.