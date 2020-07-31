MPSC Group-A Result 2020 for Engineering & Administrative Services Out@mpsc.gov.in, Check Cut off

MPSC Group-A Result 2020 for Engineering & Administrative Services: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the Screening Test result of the Maharashtra Engineering & Administrative Services, Group - A exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appear in Maharashtra Engineering & Administrative Services, Group - A Screening Test exam can check their Result from the official website of MPSC mpsc.gov.in.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the Screening Test result for the Assistant Secretary [Technical], Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Maharashtra Engineering & Administrative Services, Group - A posts on its official website. Commission has published the result as per various regions including Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune.

According to the notification released by the Commission, Result has been prepared on the basis of written exam which was conducted on 12 January 2019. All such candidates appeared in the Screening Test can check their result available on the official website. Commission has also released the Cut off marks for various category on its official website.

You can check the MPSC Group-A Result 2020 for Engineering & Administrative Services also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had earlier invited applications for the posts of Assistant Secretary [Technical], Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Maharashtra Engineering & Administrative Services, Group - A under Advertisement No.1/2018. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched by MPSC in the state.

How to Download: MPSC Group-Result 2020 for Engineering & Administrative Services?