Download MPSC Admit Card 2021 Combined Subordinate Service Prelims Exam @mpsconline.gov.in: Check Login Link for Maharashtra Group B Here

MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Combined Preliminary Exam 2020 mpsc.gov.in. MPSC Subordinate Service Exam is scheduled on 04 September 2021. Candidates appearing in Maharashtra Subordinate Service Exam can download MPSC Combined Admit Card from the official website - mpsconline.gov.in.
MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Link is provided in this article. The candidates can also download MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Admit Card directly through the link below:
MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Download Link
MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Notice
The candidates should follow all the covid-19 guidelines at the exam centre.
MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam Pattern:
There will be objective type questions:
|Subject
|Total No. of Questions
|Marks
|Medium of the Exam
|GK
|100
|100
|Marathi and English
The candidates who qualify in the MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam will be called for mains exam.
MPSC Subordinate Service Syllabus
How to Download MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card for Group B ?
Visit the official website - mpsconline.gov.in
Click on ‘ Download Admission Certificate’
A new page will open where you need to select advertisement and Mobile No./Aadhar No./Application Id.Email Id
Now, login into your account
Download MPSC Group B Prelims Admit Card
MPSC will fill a total of 806 vacancies of which 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer and 89 for State Tax Inspector under Subordinate Service.