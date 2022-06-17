MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2021 (Out)@mpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the Answer Key for the Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Answer Key for the Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the MPSC Group C written exam can download the final answer keys through the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission has conducted the Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on 03 April 2022.

Not Commission has uploaded the PDF of the final answer key for the Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. You can check the answer of the total 100 questions asked in the objective mode for the said examination.

Direct Link to Download MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2021





You can download the MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2021 Check Steps