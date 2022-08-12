MPSC Group C Mains Provisional Answer Key 2021 (Released) at mpsc.gov.in, Raise Objection, If Any

Maharashtra PSC has released the 1st Answer Key for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Group C Mains Provisional Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination-2021-Combined Paper-1 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the MPSC Group C mains written exam conducted on 06 August 2022 can download the Group C Mains Provisional Answer Key 2022 through the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination-2021-Combined Paper-1 for the subject Marathi and English held on 06 August 2022.

Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination-2021-Combined Paper-1 can download provisional answer key and they can raise their objections, if any in online mode through the official website on or before 17 August 2022.

You can download the MPSC Group C Mains Provisional Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MPSC Group C Mains Provisional Answer Key 2021