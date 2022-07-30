MPSC Group C Notification 2022 (Out): Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is hiring for 228 Group C Posts. Candidates can check the vacancy, important dates, educational qualification, and selection process here.

MPSC Group C Notification (Out): Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued the notice for the recruitment of Group C Posts. Around 228 vacancies are available for the candidates for Industry Inspector, Secondary Inspector, Tax Assistant and Clerical Typist on mpsc.gov.in. In order to get the job, they are required to submit the application form from 02 August 2022. The last date for submitting the application will be 22 August 2022 on mpsconline.gov.in. The commission will conduct Maharashtra Group C Services Exam 2022 for selecting the candidates.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 02 August 2022

Last Date of Application - 22 August 2022

MPSC Group C Vacancy Details

Group C Services Exam 2022 - 228 Vacancies

Secondary Inspector

Industry Inspector

Tax Assistant

Clerk – Typist (English)

Clerk – Typist (Marathi)

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Group C Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification

Graduates are eligible for the post

Age Limit:

Industry Inspector Group C: between 19 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)

Secondary Inspector Group C: between 18 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)

Tax Assistant, Group C: between 18 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)

Clerical Typist Group C: between 19 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)

Selection Process for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam : 100 marks

Main Exam : 200 marks.

Application Fee:

For General category applicants : Rs.394/-

For Backward category applicants : Rs.294/-

For ExSM: Rs 44/-