MPSC Group C Notification 2022 (Out): Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

MPSC Group C Notification (Out): Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued the notice for the recruitment of Group C Posts. Around 228 vacancies are available for the candidates for Industry Inspector, Secondary Inspector, Tax Assistant and Clerical Typist on mpsc.gov.in. In order to get the job, they are required to submit the application form from 02 August 2022. The last date for submitting the application will be 22 August 2022 on mpsconline.gov.in. The commission will conduct Maharashtra Group C Services Exam 2022 for selecting the candidates.
MPSC Group C Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 02 August 2022
- Last Date of Application - 22 August 2022
MPSC Group C Vacancy Details
Group C Services Exam 2022 - 228 Vacancies
- Secondary Inspector
- Industry Inspector
- Tax Assistant
- Clerk – Typist (English)
- Clerk – Typist (Marathi)
Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Group C Recrutiment 2022
Educational Qualification
Graduates are eligible for the post
Age Limit:
- Industry Inspector Group C: between 19 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)
- Secondary Inspector Group C: between 18 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)
- Tax Assistant, Group C: between 18 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)
- Clerical Typist Group C: between 19 to 38 years. (43 yrs for reserved)
Selection Process for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Exam : 100 marks
- Main Exam : 200 marks.
Application Fee:
For General category applicants : Rs.394/-
For Backward category applicants : Rs.294/-
For ExSM: Rs 44/-