MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Category-wise Previous Year Marks

MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Know the subject-wise exam analysis, factors affecting the cut-off marks, and previous year trends affecting the same.

MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: MPSC Group C Prelims cut-off marks will be released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The candidates who wish to qualify for the preliminary examination have to secure marks more than the prescribed minimum cut-off marks. For the unversed, the MPSC Group C prelims 2022 examination was conducted on November 05, 2022, across test centres located in the state.

Download MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis 2022

Hours after the exam was over, the experts released the MPSC Group C exam analysis. As per this, the level of the questions asked in the exam was easy to moderate level. Also, the candidates could easily attempt 70 to 77 questions with high accuracy.

MPSC Group C Prelims Expected Cut-Off Marks

The MPSC Group C preliminary examination has been conducted on November 05, 2022. The candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to go through the last three years' cut-off marks. The category-wise preliminary expected cut-off marks have not been announced by the commission.

However, the experts have suggested the category-wise expected cut-off marks that can be found in the table below. Candidates have to secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks to qualify for the MPSC Group C preliminary exam.

Category MPSC Group C Prelims Expected Cut-Off Marks Open 55-58 SC 54-56 ST 50-52 DT (A) 55-56 DT (B) 56-58 NT (B) 52-54 SBC 53-55 OBC 54-55 PH 38-45

Factors Affecting the MPSC Group C Prelims Cut-Off Marks

The MPSC Group C prelims cut-off marks are released by considering a lot of factors the details of which could be found in the section below:

Total Vacancies announced by the commission

Difficulty level of the questions asked

Average attempts made by the commission

Normalisation method used by the Commission

Check MPSC Group C 2022 Exam Pattern

MPSC Group C Prelims Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the MPSC Group C prelims cut-off marks annually after the examination is over for all the categories. The candidates are advised to go through the category-wise minimum cut-off marks for the last three years to know about the level of competition in the examination.

Category MPSC Group C Prelims 2019 MPSC Group C Prelims 2018 MPSC Group C Prelims 2017 Open 54 52 61 SC 53 52 61 ST 48 43 61 DT (A) 54 52 53 DT (B) 54 52 59 NT (B) 50 43 53 SBC 54 47 61 OBC 54 52 61 PH 48 30 48

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis

As per the candidates who appeared in the exam yesterday, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. There were questions from seven subjects and the candidates were able to attempt around 70 to 77 questions. Go through the table below to know about the subject-wise overall good attempts.