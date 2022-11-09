MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Category-wise Previous Year Marks

MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Know the subject-wise exam analysis, factors affecting the cut-off marks, and previous year trends affecting the same.

MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks
MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: MPSC Group C Prelims cut-off marks will be released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The candidates who wish to qualify for the preliminary examination have to secure marks more than the prescribed minimum cut-off marks. For the unversed, the MPSC Group C prelims 2022 examination was conducted on November 05, 2022, across test centres located in the state. 

Hours after the exam was over, the experts released the MPSC Group C exam analysis. As per this, the level of the questions asked in the exam was easy to moderate level. Also, the candidates could easily attempt 70 to 77 questions with high accuracy.

MPSC Group C Prelims Expected Cut-Off Marks

The MPSC Group C preliminary examination has been conducted on November 05, 2022. The candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to go through the last three years' cut-off marks. The category-wise preliminary expected cut-off marks have not been announced by the commission. 

However, the experts have suggested the category-wise expected cut-off marks that can be found in the table below. Candidates have to secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks to qualify for the MPSC Group C preliminary exam. 

Category

MPSC Group C Prelims Expected Cut-Off Marks

Open

55-58

SC

54-56

ST

50-52

DT (A)

55-56

DT (B)

56-58

NT (B)

52-54

SBC

53-55

OBC

54-55

PH

38-45

Factors Affecting the MPSC Group C Prelims Cut-Off Marks

The MPSC Group C prelims cut-off marks are released by considering a lot of factors the details of which could be found in the section below:

  • Total Vacancies announced by the commission
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked
  • Average attempts made by the commission
  • Normalisation method used by the Commission

MPSC Group C Prelims Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the MPSC Group C prelims cut-off marks annually after the examination is over for all the categories. The candidates are advised to go through the category-wise minimum cut-off marks for the last three years to know about the level of competition in the examination. 

Category

MPSC Group C Prelims 2019

MPSC Group C Prelims 2018

MPSC Group C Prelims 2017

Open

54

52

61

SC

53

52

61

ST

48

43

61

DT (A)

54

52

53

DT (B)

54

52

59

NT (B)

50

43

53

SBC

54

47

61

OBC

54

52

61

PH

48

30

48

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis

As per the candidates who appeared in the exam yesterday, the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate level. There were questions from seven subjects and the candidates were able to attempt around 70 to 77 questions. Go through the table below to know about the subject-wise overall good attempts.

Subject

MPSC Group C Prelims Level

Overall Good Attempts

History

Moderate

11-12

General Science

Moderate

10-11

Indian Polity

Easy to Moderate

6-7

Current Affairs

Moderate

11-12

Geography

Moderate

10-11

Economics

Moderate

10-11

Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

12-13

Total

Easy-Moderate

70-77

FAQ

Q1: What was the level of the questions asked in the MPSC Group C 2022 Prelims exam?

As per the MPSC Group C exam analysis, the level of the questions asked in today’s exam was easy to moderate. The questions from General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude were slightly tricky as compared to other subjects.

Q2: What factors are going to affect the MPSC Group C 2022 Cutoff marks?

A lot of factors like vacancies notified by the commission, difficulty level of the questions asked, and normalisation method are going to affect the MPSC Group C cut-off marks.

Q3: What are the expected cut-off marks for the MPSC Group C 2022 Prelims exam?

As per the experts, the expected cut-off marks for the MPSC Group C exam are going to be somewhere between 74 to 78 marks.
