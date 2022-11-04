MPSC Group C 2022 Prelims Exam on 5th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

MPSC Group C 2022 Prelims Exam on 5th Nov: Check the exam pattern and last-minute preparation tips to clear the prelims exam. Also, check important topics here.

MPSC Group C 2022 Prelims Exam on 5th Nov: Candidates must get hold of the finest MPSC Group C Prelims preparation tips that can help candidates ace the exam with flying colors. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for various Group C posts. The MPSC Group C Prelims will be conducted on November 5, 2022, and the admit card for the same is out on the official website.

Candidates must adhere to the MPSC Group C Prelims preparation strategy owing to high-level competition against limited vacancies. For your ease, we have compiled the last-minute MPSC Group C Prelims preparation tips recommended by the previous year's toppers and exam experts.

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The MPSC Group C Prelims exam comprises objective questions with multiple-choice answers.

A total of 100 questions are asked for 100 marks.

The exam duration will be 60 minutes.

The medium of the question paper will be English and Marathi language.

As per the MPSC Group C Prelims marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer and a 1/4th mark shall be deducted for each incorrect response.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Current Affairs

History

Geography

Civics

General Science

Economics

Aptitude Test & Arithmetics 100 100 60 minutes

How to crack the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2022?

As the MPSC Group C Prelims exam is around the corner, the candidates have the right approach to strengthen their preparation level. Mentioned below are the last-minute preparation tips that will help them ace the preliminary exam in a single attempt:

Revision is Mandatory!

Acing any competitive exams can be more difficult if revisions are not conducted thoroughly. One should keep a track of already covered MPSC Group C Prelims topics through short notes. This strategy will help them with a quick revision. Candidates should memorize all the important dates, events, formulas, shortcut tricks, etc twice a day to avoid missing out on any important topic on the exam day.

Solve Previous Year's Papers

The second MPSC Group C Prelims preparation tip is to solve last year's papers to know about the difficulty level, weightage of marks, and topics from which questions are usually asked in the exam. Download the previous year's papers from any authentic platform and solve it to assess your preparation level. After analyzing your performance, try not to repeat the same error in the exam.

Follow the Instructions

Candidates should possess all the required documents including their hall ticket and valid photo identity proof within the premises of the exam center. In addition to that, they should follow all instructions mentioned in the MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Card to avoid causing any disturbance in the exam hall.

Time Management Skills

As there is a negative marking in the exam, all the candidates are advised to answer only those questions that they are familiar with. In the attempt of answering the doubtful questions as well, they can decrease their chances of scoring high in the preliminary exam.

Be Confident

The next MPSC Group C Prelims Preparation Strategy is to avoid any kind of stress before exam day. Candidates must have confidence in their preparation, stay calm, and sleep properly. They must not cover any new topic at the last moment as it will create confusion in their mind.

We hope this article was insightful for our readers. One must adhere to the last-minute MPSC Group C Prelims exam preparation strategy to excel in the exam. Make sure to conduct revision sessions on all the important topics and attempt mock tests for favorable results.