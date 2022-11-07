MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Download the MPSC Group C Prelims Analysis and check the overall good number of attempts and difficulty level of the paper here.

MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis
MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducted the Group C Prelims exam on November 5, 2022. All the aspirants who have applied for the prelims exam and have attempted the same have shared their reviews and experience for the exam. Candidates must be acquainted with the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis to know about the number of good attempts and the overall difficulty level of the exam.

Download Govt Exam Calendar 2022 for November

The commission will declare the official answer key for MPSC Group C Prelims Exam in the coming days. Candidates can download the answer key PDF only from the official commission’s portal. Thus, should check the website for the latest news related to the answer key and results of the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2022.

Check MPSC Group C 2022 Exam Pattern

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The MPSC Group C Prelims exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. The paper will contain 100 questions for 100 marks with a time duration of 60 minutes. The medium of the questions will be in both English and Marathi language. As per the marking scheme, one mark is given for every correct answer and 1/4th mark shall be deducted as a penalty for each incorrect answer.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Current Affairs 

History

Geography

Civics

General Science

Economics

Aptitude Test & Arithmetics

100

100

60 minutes

MPSC Group C Prelims Overall Difficulty Level

The candidates who have attempted the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Go through the table to know about the subject-wise level and the number of good attempts in the exam.

Subject

MPSC Group C Prelims Level

Overall Good Attempts

History

Moderate

11-12

General Science

Moderate

10-11

Indian Polity

Easy to Moderate

6-7

Current Affairs

Moderate

11-12

Geography

Moderate

10-11

Economics

Moderate

10-11

Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

12-13

Total

Easy-Moderate

70-77

MPSC Group C Prelims Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the sources and reviews of the candidates, the questions asked in the prelims exam were easy to moderate level. Go through the table below to know about the section-wise analysis of the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam.

Subject

Topics Asked in Exam

Number of Questions

History

Modern India, Labour movement, National Congress, Bengal Students Council, British Policy, Gandhi Era

15

General Science

Speed, Classification of animal, element, chemistry, biology, human body

15

Indian Polity

Important articles, Constitutional Development, Committee, Panchyati Raj, Amendment, etc.

10

Current Affairs

Sports, International Events, Government Schemes, Reports, Person in News, Missions Programs, Yojna, etc.

15

Geography

Industry, Peak in Maharashtra, Census of India 2011, Administrative Division in Maharashtra, Climate, Sanctuary in Maharashtra, etc.

15

Economics

Repo rate, Population, FRBM Act, Public Finance, Credit Authorization Scheme, Public Expenditure, Poverty, Fiscal Policy, Monetary Policy

15

Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning

Percentage, Age, Ratio, Simplification, Number Series, Time & Work, Miscellaneous

15

We hope this article on MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis was informative for our readers. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks of the prelims exam to be shortlisted for the mains examination. They need to clear all the selection stages to be featured in the final merit list.

FAQ

Q1 What was the level of questions asked in the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2022?

As per the MPSC Group C Exam Analysis, the level of questions asked in the preliminary exam was easy to moderate in nature.

Q2 What are the number of good attempts in MPSC Group C Prelims 2022?

As per the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 70-77 questions.

Q3 What is the marking scheme for the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2022?

As per MPSC Group C Prelims Pattern, one mark is given for every correct answer and 1/4th mark shall be deducted as a penalty for each incorrect answer.

Take Free Online Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next