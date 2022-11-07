MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Download the MPSC Group C Prelims Analysis and check the overall good number of attempts and difficulty level of the paper here.

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducted the Group C Prelims exam on November 5, 2022. All the aspirants who have applied for the prelims exam and have attempted the same have shared their reviews and experience for the exam. Candidates must be acquainted with the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis to know about the number of good attempts and the overall difficulty level of the exam.

The commission will declare the official answer key for MPSC Group C Prelims Exam in the coming days. Candidates can download the answer key PDF only from the official commission’s portal. Thus, should check the website for the latest news related to the answer key and results of the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2022.

Check MPSC Group C 2022 Exam Pattern

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The MPSC Group C Prelims exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. The paper will contain 100 questions for 100 marks with a time duration of 60 minutes. The medium of the questions will be in both English and Marathi language. As per the marking scheme, one mark is given for every correct answer and 1/4th mark shall be deducted as a penalty for each incorrect answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Current Affairs History Geography Civics General Science Economics Aptitude Test & Arithmetics 100 100 60 minutes

MPSC Group C Prelims Overall Difficulty Level

The candidates who have attempted the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Go through the table to know about the subject-wise level and the number of good attempts in the exam.

Subject MPSC Group C Prelims Level Overall Good Attempts History Moderate 11-12 General Science Moderate 10-11 Indian Polity Easy to Moderate 6-7 Current Affairs Moderate 11-12 Geography Moderate 10-11 Economics Moderate 10-11 Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Easy to Moderate 12-13 Total Easy-Moderate 70-77

MPSC Group C Prelims Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the sources and reviews of the candidates, the questions asked in the prelims exam were easy to moderate level. Go through the table below to know about the section-wise analysis of the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam.

Subject Topics Asked in Exam Number of Questions History Modern India, Labour movement, National Congress, Bengal Students Council, British Policy, Gandhi Era 15 General Science Speed, Classification of animal, element, chemistry, biology, human body 15 Indian Polity Important articles, Constitutional Development, Committee, Panchyati Raj, Amendment, etc. 10 Current Affairs Sports, International Events, Government Schemes, Reports, Person in News, Missions Programs, Yojna, etc. 15 Geography Industry, Peak in Maharashtra, Census of India 2011, Administrative Division in Maharashtra, Climate, Sanctuary in Maharashtra, etc. 15 Economics Repo rate, Population, FRBM Act, Public Finance, Credit Authorization Scheme, Public Expenditure, Poverty, Fiscal Policy, Monetary Policy 15 Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Percentage, Age, Ratio, Simplification, Number Series, Time & Work, Miscellaneous 15

We hope this article on MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis was informative for our readers. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks of the prelims exam to be shortlisted for the mains examination. They need to clear all the selection stages to be featured in the final merit list.