MPSC Group C Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducted the Group C Prelims exam on November 5, 2022. All the aspirants who have applied for the prelims exam and have attempted the same have shared their reviews and experience for the exam. Candidates must be acquainted with the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis to know about the number of good attempts and the overall difficulty level of the exam.
The commission will declare the official answer key for MPSC Group C Prelims Exam in the coming days. Candidates can download the answer key PDF only from the official commission’s portal. Thus, should check the website for the latest news related to the answer key and results of the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2022.
MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
The MPSC Group C Prelims exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. The paper will contain 100 questions for 100 marks with a time duration of 60 minutes. The medium of the questions will be in both English and Marathi language. As per the marking scheme, one mark is given for every correct answer and 1/4th mark shall be deducted as a penalty for each incorrect answer.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Current Affairs
History
Geography
Civics
General Science
Economics
Aptitude Test & Arithmetics
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
MPSC Group C Prelims Overall Difficulty Level
The candidates who have attempted the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Go through the table to know about the subject-wise level and the number of good attempts in the exam.
|
Subject
|
MPSC Group C Prelims Level
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
History
|
Moderate
|
11-12
|
General Science
|
Moderate
|
10-11
|
Indian Polity
|
Easy to Moderate
|
6-7
|
Current Affairs
|
Moderate
|
11-12
|
Geography
|
Moderate
|
10-11
|
Economics
|
Moderate
|
10-11
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning
|
Easy to Moderate
|
12-13
|
Total
|
Easy-Moderate
|
70-77
MPSC Group C Prelims Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the sources and reviews of the candidates, the questions asked in the prelims exam were easy to moderate level. Go through the table below to know about the section-wise analysis of the MPSC Group C Prelims Exam.
|
Subject
|
Topics Asked in Exam
|
Number of Questions
|
History
|
Modern India, Labour movement, National Congress, Bengal Students Council, British Policy, Gandhi Era
|
15
|
General Science
|
Speed, Classification of animal, element, chemistry, biology, human body
|
15
|
Indian Polity
|
Important articles, Constitutional Development, Committee, Panchyati Raj, Amendment, etc.
|
10
|
Current Affairs
|
Sports, International Events, Government Schemes, Reports, Person in News, Missions Programs, Yojna, etc.
|
15
|
Geography
|
Industry, Peak in Maharashtra, Census of India 2011, Administrative Division in Maharashtra, Climate, Sanctuary in Maharashtra, etc.
|
15
|
Economics
|
Repo rate, Population, FRBM Act, Public Finance, Credit Authorization Scheme, Public Expenditure, Poverty, Fiscal Policy, Monetary Policy
|
15
|
Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning
|
Percentage, Age, Ratio, Simplification, Number Series, Time & Work, Miscellaneous
|
15
We hope this article on MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Analysis was informative for our readers. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks of the prelims exam to be shortlisted for the mains examination. They need to clear all the selection stages to be featured in the final merit list.