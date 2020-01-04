MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Online Application Started @mpsc.gov.in, Apply by 23 Jan

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge Exam 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division & Judicial Magistrate First Class) Preliminary Exam 2020. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting date of online application for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: 3 January 2020
- Last date of online application for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: 23 January 2020
MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Vacancy Details
- Civil Judge (Junior Division & Judicial Magistrate) – 74 Posts
MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a LLM Degree from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 50 years (Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)
MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Official Notification PDF
Official Notification
How to apply for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020
Interested candidates can apply for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 through the online mode. The online applications will be opened till 23 January 2020. Candidates can check the provided links of MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 official notification for more details.
MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Application Fee
- General – Rs. 374/-
- Reserved – Rs. 274/-
