MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Online Application Started @mpsc.gov.in, Apply by 23 Jan

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge Exam 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division & Judicial Magistrate First Class) Preliminary Exam 2020. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: 3 January 2020

Last date of online application for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: 23 January 2020

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge (Junior Division & Judicial Magistrate) – 74 Posts

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a LLM Degree from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 50 years (Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Notification





How to apply for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020

Interested candidates can apply for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 through the online mode. The online applications will be opened till 23 January 2020. Candidates can check the provided links of MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 official notification for more details.

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Application Fee

General – Rs. 374/-

Reserved – Rs. 274/-

