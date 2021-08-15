MPSC Recruitment 2021 for 90 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)is hiring 90 Assistant Professor in various subjects under Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Service, Group-B.

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects under Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Service, Group-B. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website mpsc.gov.in on or before 01 September 2021.

MPSC Assistant Professor Notification

MPSC Assistant Professor Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date for MPSC Assistant Professor Online Application Submission – 01 September 2021

MPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 90

Neonatology - 6

Cardiology - 18

Endocrinology - 2

Neuro Surgery - 14

Neurology - 4

Gastroenterology - 4

Cardio-Vascular and Thoracic Surgery) - 14

Nephrology - 10

Paediatric Surgery - 3

Urology - 9

Plastic Surgery - 6

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

A Super Speciality postgraduate qualification in the relevant subject. For more details, candidates can visit the detailed notification link.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for MPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply through official website https://www.mpsc.gov.in/ on or before 01 September 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 394/-

MPSC Recruitment Notification Download: