MPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 114 Professor Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & More

MPSC Recruitment 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), has released the recruitment notification for 114 Professor vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on September 29 and the last date to submit the online application form is October 19. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - mpsc.gov.in

The selection process for Professors will be done through the interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

MPSC Recruitment Notification 2023

MPSC notification for the recruitment of 114 Professors has been released. The application process for the post has been started on September 29. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Maharashtra Public Service Commission Posts Name Professor Total Vacancies 114 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on September 29, 2023 Application Start Date September 29, 2023 Application End Date October 19, 2023 Selection process Interview Document Verification

MPSC Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the MPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 114 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of MPSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For MPSC?

Candidates can fill out the MPSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for MPSC is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for MPSC 2023. For information on MPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - mpsc.gov.in

The application fee for MPSC is Rs 799 for General and OBC candidates whereas the candidates who belong to BC/EWS/PwBD category need to pay Rs 499

For Professor Post Category Application Fees General/ OBC Rs.799 BC/EWS/PwBD Rs.499 For Associate Professor Post Category Application Fees General/OBC Rs.394 BC/ESW/PwBD Rs.294

Vacancies For MPSC Professor

A total of 114 vacancies were announced by MPSC for Professor. A detailed post-wise vacancies is tabulated below

Post Name Vacancies Professor 17 Associate Professor 29 Assistant Professor 68 Total 114

What is the MPSC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for MPSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of MPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of MPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Essential Qualification -

The candidates should have passed the post-graduate degree in the concerned subject for they are applying

Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post of professor, and assistant professor should not have crossed 50 years and for the associate professor maximum age is 45 years. However, as per the govt. Norms, and relaxations in age will be given to candidates coming from reserved categories.

Post Name Age Limit Minimum Maximum Professor 19 50 Associate Professor Assistant Professor 19 45

MPSC Professor Selection Process

The MPSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Document Verification

Steps to Apply for the MPSC Professors

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply link of the “Recruitment/ Career/ Advertisement menu”

Step 3: Click on the Apply Online/Registration of Professor Recruitment

Step 4: Fill in all the required details

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference