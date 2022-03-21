MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 73 Administrative Officer Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

MPSC has invited online application for the 73 Administrative Officer post on its official website. Check MPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPSC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online application for the total 73 posts of Administrative Officer, General State Services, Group-B, Public Health Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 21 March 2022 to 10 April 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including degree of statutory University or a qualification recognized by Government as equivalent can apply for these posts.



Notification Details for MPSC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advertisement No: 024/2022

Important Dates for MPSC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Opening Date for Commencement of Application: 21 March 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 April 2022

Vacancy Details for MPSC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Administrative Officer, General State Services, Group-B: 73

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Possess degree of statutory University or a qualification recognized by Government as equivalent thereto, AND

Possess experience in office administration for a period of not less than 5 years of which at least 3 years experience should be in a supervisory capacity in a post comparable to that of Superintendent or Head Clerk under Government or under Local Authority or Commercial Establishment or Corporation or Board Established by Government.

Have adequate knowledge of Marathi, so as to be able to speak, read and write the language with facility.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qulification for the posts.

MPSC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:





How to Apply for MPSC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of MPSC mpsconline.gov.in from from 21 March 2022 to 10 April 2022.