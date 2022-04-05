MPSC SSE Mains 2021-22: Apply Online for 290 Vacancies @mpsc.gov.in, Check Rajyaseva Mains Exam Date, & Online Link Here

MPSC SSE Mains 2021-22: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Asst Labor Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 31 March to 21 April 2022 till 11.59 PM. However, the last date of submitting the application fee online is 14 April 2022 while for offline mode, the last date is 16 April 2022 till 23.59.

A total of 290 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (prelims, mains) and interviews. The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam was conducted on 23 January 2022 and the result for the same was announced on 1 April 2022.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Exam can now submit applications through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 5 April 2022. The link to the online applications is given below.

MPSC SSE Mains 2021-22: Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date

According to the official announcement, MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 7, 8, and 9 May 2022. The commission will upload the admit cards 15 days before the date of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How can I Submit Applications for MPSC SSE Mains 2021-22?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on the ‘Apply Online’. Register your application with mobile number, email id and others. Submit after entering all details. Download MPSC SSE Mains 2021-22 Exam Application Form and take a printout for future reference.

MPSC SSE Mains 2021-22 Exam Pattern