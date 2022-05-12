MPSC State Service Exam 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in, 161 Vacancies Notified

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the notification for State Service Exam 2022: Candidates can download the notification and check details here.

MPSC State Service Exam 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting State Service Examination for the year 2022 (SSE 2022) on 21 August 2022. Those who are interested to appear for the exam can apply online from 12 May to 01 June 2022 on its official website (mpsc.gov.in).

A total of 161 vacancies are notified for various posts such as Assistant Director, Cheif Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Manager, Section Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Inspector certified schools and institutes and equivalent posts.

Candidates can check more details on MPSC SSE 2022 such as qualification, vacancy break-up, age limit, and other through the notification PDF below:

MPSC SSE 2022 Vacancy Details:

Total number of Vacancy: 161

Assistant Director, Maharashtra Finance & Accounting Services, Group-A - 09

Chief Officer, Municipality / Council, Group-A - 22

Child Development Project Officer, Group-A, and equivalent posts - 28

Assistant Commissioner, State Excise, Group-B - 02

Deputy Superintendent, State Excise, Group-B - 03

Section Officer, Group-B - 05

Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Group-B - 04

Inspector certified schools and institutes and equivalent posts - 88

MPSC SSE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline, B.Com or CA / ICW or MBA. Check detailed notification for details of the educational qualification for the various posts.

Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

How to Apply for MPSC SSE Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates apply online for these posts through the official website of MPSC https://mpsconline.gov.in.